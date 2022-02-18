Jaishankar to embark on his six-day visit to Germany & France

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will embark on his six-day visit to Germany and France from Friday. During his visit to the European countries, the minister is scheduled to attend a key security conference and a ministerial meet on the Indo-Pacific besides holding bilateral talks.



While talking to the media persons here, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar, will be on a visit to Germany and France from February 18-23, 2022."

In Germany, the minister will participate in the Munich Security Conference (MSC). He will also hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers and senior delegates attending the MSC. At the conference, Jaishankar will participate in a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and will also lead discussions at an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) event, being hosted by CGI Munich and the Observer Research Foundation on the sidelines of MSC.

In Paris, the minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20. At the French foreign minister's invitation, Jaishankar will also attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on February 22, an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.

Further, he will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the Forum. He will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), the ministry announced officially.

However, reportedly, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) is expected to push extensively on the escalating tension between the NATO countries and Russia over Ukraine.

A ministry source said that the European Union, containing 27 nations, has been in touch with India over the Ukraine crisis. But responding to the question over the prevailing tension in Ukraine, the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Indian government is already keeping an eye on the recent development in the country and has already issued an advisory on Wednesday and set up control rooms to reach out to the Indians there.

"Our position remains the same and we opt for a resolution to deescalate the tension through the diplomatic dialogue," he added.