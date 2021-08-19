Jaishankar says India very carefully following developments in Afghanistan

United Nations: With the Taliban now in control in Kabul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said New Delhi is very carefully following the developments in Afghanistan and India's focus is on ensuring the security and safe return of

Indian nationals still in the war-torn country.

Jaishankar, addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing an open-debate on peacekeeping under India's current UNSC Presidency, said that (situation in Afghanistan) is really what has been very much the focus of my own engagements here, talking to the UN Secretary General and other colleagues who are here as well as the US Secretary

of State.

At the moment we are, like everybody else, very carefully following developments in Afghanistan. I think our focus is on ensuring the security in Afghanistan and the safe return of Indian nationals who are there, he said in response to a question by the news agency.

Jaishankar has discussed the situation in Afghanistan in his bilateral meetings here, including with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He arrived in New York on Monday as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over the 10 days that the powerful UN body met under India's Presidency for the month of August to discuss the situation in the war-torn country.

In response to another question on India's investments in Afghanistan over the last two decades and whether New Delhi will be engaged in Afghanistan now that the Taliban is in control, he said: you used the word investment. I mean, for us, it reflected what was a historical relationship with the Afghan people.

I think that relationship with the Afghan people obviously continues and that will guide our approach to Afghanistan in the coming days. At this time, as I said, these are early days. Our focus right now is on ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals who are there.

Asked whether India has had any communication with the Taliban in recent days, Jaishankar said: at this point of time, we are looking at what is the evolving

situation in Kabul.