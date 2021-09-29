Jaishankar holds talks with Mexican President on expanding cooperation

Mexico City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had an "open conversation" with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador on governance priorities and practices, as the two leaders held discussions on expanding practical cooperation in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, ICT and energy. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Mexico, his first to the North American country as the External Affairs Minister.

Jaishankar thanked President Obrador for receiving him and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"An open conversation on our governance priorities and practices. Great scope for exchange of experiences and best practices," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting on Monday.

"Discussed expanding practical cooperation in pharmaceuticals, ICT and energy," he said.

Earlier, Jaishankar held a "comprehensive discussion" with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaub n and reviewed cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and space, stressing that the two countries must collaborate more closely in international forums.

"Concluded a comprehensive discussion with FM @m_ebrard of Mexico. Reviewed our political cooperation, trade and investment, space and scientific potential, cultural exchanges and consular issues. Shared perspectives on governance challenges and global narratives," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting on Monday.

Jaishankar, the first External Affairs Minister to visit Mexico in 41 years, said that as independent powers committed to a multipolar world, "India and Mexico must collaborate more closely in international forums."

"Glad to note our Mexican partners reciprocating this sentiment," he tweeted.