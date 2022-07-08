Jaishankar holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Bali

new delhi: India on Thursday pressed China for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveying to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi the need for completing the disengagement process from the remaining friction points in the region.



At a one-hour meeting in Bali on the sidelines of a conclave of foreign ministers of the G20 nations, Jaishankar told Wang that the relationship between the two countries should be based on "three mutuals" -- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests. Jaishankar also reaffirmed the importance of "fully abiding" by the bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between him and Wang during their previous conversations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The talks took place nearly three-and-half months after Wang visited India.

"Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour. Focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation. Also spoke about other matters including students and flights," Jaishankar tweeted.

India has been pressing for quick disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, insisting that peace and tranquillity along the border are prerequisite for progress in overall ties.

Jaishankar also discussed with Wang the vexed issue of the return of Indian students to China and the resumption of direct flights between the two countries. On the discussions on the border row, the MEA said Jaishankar and Wang looked forward to the next round of senior commanders' meeting at an early date. "The External Affairs Minister (EAM) called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh," the MEA said in a statement. "Recalling the disengagement achieved in some friction areas, the external affairs minister reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it said.