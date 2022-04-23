Jairam Thakur taking Himachal to new heights: Nadda

SHIMLA: Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda, who arrived in Kangra, launched a scathing attack against the Congress for snatching away the rights of Himachal Pradesh whenever it came to power at the Centre.



However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and earlier Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Himachal Pradesh not only got its legitimate rights protected but also witnessed a landmark development, welfare of people and faster growth.

Addressing a public rally after his impressive road show on Friday Nadda said, "Today there is an accountable government at the Centre and in Himachal. Himachal Pradesh is seeing a visible change and it's an impact of double engine government." He lauded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for his taking Himachal to new heights.

He declared that after UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Himachal Pradesh will also see a remarkable return of the BJP back to power.

"Today the rules of politics and the culture of politics have changed. Congress has always been talking of casteism, communalism, regionalism and nepotism but Modi ji has introduced a culture of development,welfare of the people and extending a helping hand to poverty sections," he said.

"Modi has done development by giving direct competition to familyism, communalism, and localism. Today, people have rejected the dynasty politics and embraced the politics of welfare," Nadda added.

He said that the BJP government has been repeated in UP after 37 years. The Congress forfeited its 387 seats there. Aam Aadmi Party's security was forfeited in 377 seats. But BJP bounced back not only in UP but also in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Nadda also reminded the people how the Prime Minister had stirred the country from the Covid situation and led India to launch two vaccines within a record nine months time.

"Today everyone is sitting in this public meeting without a mask, and all this has been possible because of the vaccine. India also gave vaccines to other countries like Maldives, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Afghanistan," he said.