Jairam Thakur: A CM who became companion of everyone in need

shimla: During the 75th year of the country's Independence, Himachal Pradesh is also celebrating its 75th Foundation Day. To celebrate this, the state government is organising 75 programmes in different parts of the state. During these programmes, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will be talking about the developmental journey of Himachal so far - a journey in which his contribution is also drawing attention.



On 27 December 2017, Jairam Thakur became the Chief Minister after winning for the fifth time in a row. In the last four years and seven months, his government has carried out a number of developmental works and also launched various schemes of public welfare. Jairam Thakur was raised in extreme poverty. His father was a mason which is why he understands the problems that common people face daily. To reduce the problems of the common people, despite the global pandemic, the Jairam government took many historic decisions keeping in mind the interests of the elderly, youth, women, and students.

First cabinet meeting dedicated to the elderly

The Jairam government's first decision was to reduce the eligible age of elderly pension from 80 years to 70 years and give women pension without income limit from the age of 65. The state government has now gone even further and reduced the eligibility age. Now for the first time in Himachal, every female and male elderly person above 60 is being given a pension without an income limit. While the previous government used to spend about Rs 436 crore on all types of social security pension, the Jairam government is spending over Rs 1,300 crore every year.

Free Treatment

For the first time in the history of Himachal, schemes are being run for free treatment of people in Himachal with the strong backing of the central government as well. Under the Center's Ayushman Bharat and Himachal's Himcare scheme, more than 4 lakh, 53 thousand patients of Himachal have been given free treatment by spending more than Rs 463 crore.

'Sahara'

Similarly, for the first time in Himachal, the 'Sahara' scheme was started for the treatment of patients suffering from serious diseases. These are the patients who are completely dependent on others for their livelihood. The previous government hardly paid any attention to them. Today, in the Jairam government, more than 20,000 needy people are being given Rs 3,000 every month. So far, an amount of more than Rs 80 crore has been spent on this.

'Shagun' yojana launched for the daughters of poor families. For the first time in Himachal, on the marriage of the daughter of every poor family, financial assistance of Rs 31,000 is being given by the Jairam government. So far, the government has given an assistance of over 17 crore for marriage of 5 thousand 621 daughters. Along with this, the government has increased amount under Kanyadan Yojana, from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000.

Complaints getting resolved on one phone call

Also for the first time, a special scheme was started in Himachal, considering the difficult geographical conditions of the state. Now people don't have to visit the offices to register their complaints. Today more than 4 lakh one thousand people have got their grievances redressed by taking advantage of Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline 1100.

Ministers reached the door of the people for the first time under Jan Manch karyakram. More than 50,000 problems and demands of the villagers have been resolved by the ministers and officials. Overall, 256 Jan Manch Karyakram were held throughout the state.

Himachal from self-employment to self-reliance

Mukhyamantri Swavalamban scheme was started for the first time to make the youth of Himachal self-reliant. Under Swavalamban, 4 thousand 377 units are functioning, for which a subsidy of Rs 200 crore has been given by the state government. Under the scheme, 35 per cent subsidy is being given to women for investing in machinery and plants up to one crore rupees.

Chulha smoke-free Himachal

For the first time in the country and the state, the scheme was started to give relief to the housewives from health problems caused by the smoke of the chulhas. Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free domestic gas connections to housewives across the country. On the same lines, Mukhyamantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna was started in Himachal Pradesh. Under both schemes, double engine government provided free domestic gas connections to more than 4 lakh 69 thousand beneficiary families, on which about Rs 159 crore was spent.

Prime Minister Modi has also praised the way Jairam Sarkar has universalised the schemes of the Central Government. The government of Jairam Thakur has not been tainted by any corruption charges till date. Even among the general public, he is being called the Chief Minister who takes care of the poor and needy.