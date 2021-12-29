Jai Ram Thakur is an energetic leader: PM Modi

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh and his open endorsement to the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur at the Mandi rally on Monday has given much needed 'booster dose' to the Chief Minister ahead of the next year's assembly poll.



The public rally ,which the Prime Minister addressed at Paddal ground, Mandi, proved to be historic in terms of massive crowd and mobilisation within a month after the BJP having lost four bypolls in the state including Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Modi's pat to Chief Minister--terming him an 'energetic' leader, who did not allow development to be stopped despite pandemic, also set at rest all speculations about possible leadership change unlike BJP ruled states viz Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Karnataka this year.

The Prime Minister praised Himachal Pradesh for achieving 100 percent vaccination, a success story of its kind in India, which the rest of the states, particularly the non-BJP ruled states, could not even think of making headway.

"I advise the states (non-BJP ruled) to look at their dismal record of vaccination and take some lessons from Himachal Pradesh ,even in matters of development and infrastructure," he declared.

PM patting CM on completion of four years in the power, hoped that the government will keep working with more zeal in the coming years and will get public endorsements to its achievements and performance thereafter.

In these four years, the PM said that the state faced the pandemic challenge and also scaled the heights of development. "Jai Ram ji and his diligent team has not left any stone unturned for fulfilling the dreams of the people of Himachal Pradesh", PM emphasised.

Earlier Prime Minister presided over ground breaking of investment worth around Rs 28,192 crore as he also laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over Rs 11,000 crore. The hydropower projects included Rs 7000 cr Renukaji Dam project, 210 MW Luhri -1 Hydro Power Project costing Rs 1800 MW and 66 MW Dhaulasidh Project. He inaugurated the 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project, which will give a revenue of Rs 120 crore annually.

PM took a jibe at the opposition parties, particularly the congress saying "there are two types of ideologies in the country. One ideology of Vilamb (delay) and other ideology of Vikas (development). Those with the ideology of delay never cared about the people living on the hills.

Because of this, there was a delay of many years in the work of the Atal Tunnel. The Renuka dam project also got delayed by three decades. He also referred to initiatives taken by Jai Ram Thakur in Himachal Pradesh and asserted that the BJP worked with a philosophy of "sabka Vikas …but others only Parivar ka swarth, Parivar

ka Vikas." The Prime Minister came back to his theme of elimination of single use plastic. The government is alert about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic. Along with the nationwide campaign against single use plastic, the government is also working on plastic waste management.

Modi said "tourists also have a huge responsibility in keeping Himachal clean, free of plastic and other waste. Plastic has spread everywhere, plastic going into rivers, we have to make efforts together to stop the damage it is causing to Himachal."

Modi praised the growth of the pharmaceutical sector in Himachal Pradesh. He said "If India is called the pharmacy of the world today, then Himachal is the force behind it. Himachal Pradesh has helped not only other states but also other countries during the Corona global pandemic."

Earlier welcoming the Prime Minister at Mandi, the CM listed-out his initiatives in the state and declared that the BJP government will return to power again in 2022 to break the myth that the incumbent government never comes back after five years. He presented a 7-feet Trishul (Trident) weighing 35 kg to Modi as a mark of symbol about Mandi being also known as " chhoti Kashi".

Thakur extended an invitation to the Prime Minister in June 2022 for inauguration of AIIMS ,Bilaspur --a foundation stone for which he had laid in 2017.