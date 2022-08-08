Jagdeep Dhankhar meets outgoing V-P Naidu
New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar who is set to take oath as vice president this week met incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu here on Sunday.
Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh were welcomed at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas by Naidu and his spouse Usha Naidu.
The Vice President Secretariat and Dhankhar tweeted pictures of the meeting.
Naidu gifted his successor an 'ang vastram' (stole).
Sources said their meeting lasted over 30 minutes and later Naidu gave a tour of the residence and the secretariat to Dhankhar.
Naidu also introduced Dhankhar to the secretariat staff.
"The Vice President-elect, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and his spouse, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, met the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, and his spouse, Smt Usha Naidu, at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
Naidu congratulated Dhankhar on his election as the 14th Vice President and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure, it added.
Naidu's term ends on August 10 and Dhankhar will take oath a day after.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidate Dhankhar won the vice-presidential election on Sunday with a huge vote share of 74.36 per cent, the highest in the last six vice presidential elections, bagging 528 votes against joint Opposition pick Margaret Alva's 182 votes.
Earlier in the day, the governors of Assam and Rajasthan and the chief minister
of Tripura called on Jagdeep Dhankhar here.
Dhankhar tweeted about his meetings with Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and the party's national secretary Sunil Deodhar also called on the vice president-elect.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Boxers Nikhat, Amit, Nitu grab their maiden CWG gold medals7 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
Talking Shop: Lost Kohinoors7 Aug 2022 8:17 PM GMT
Centre shouldn't force policies on states: Mamata at NITI Aayog meet7 Aug 2022 8:16 PM GMT
NITI meet: PM Modi urges states to focus on 3Ts, modernising farm...7 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
CUET cancelled at some centres after reports of sabotage, says UGC...7 Aug 2022 8:11 PM GMT