Jafar, Darapuri walk out of jail; Priyanka says lies can never win
Lucknow/New Delhi: Congress worker Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer S R Darapuri, arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in the Uttar Pradesh capital, were released from jail on Tuesday.
Soon after their release, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said "lies can never win."
A Lucknow court on Saturday last granted bail to Jafar, Darapuri and 13 others arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. However, the two could be released only three days later as some formalities could not be completed, sources said.
Congress Lucknow president Mukesh Singh Chauhan told PTI that both walked out of jail at about 10 am.
Jafar was arrested on December 19, while 76-year-old Darapuri was arrested the next day. Soon after their release, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Ambedkarite thinker and former IPS SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar released from jail today. When court had asked for proof, the state police appeared clueless. BJP showed its real ideology by arresting innocents and those taking forward the legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar".
In another tweet, she said, "..but lies can never win."
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
I am your custodian, nobody's rights will be taken away,...7 Jan 2020 6:29 PM GMT
JNUSU prez, who incurred 16 stitches, booked for vandalism7 Jan 2020 6:28 PM GMT
Death warrant for Nirbhaya rapists, to be hanged on Jan 227 Jan 2020 6:27 PM GMT
Banking, transport services may be hit due to trade unions'...7 Jan 2020 6:27 PM GMT
AI sale: EoI, share purchase agreement approved7 Jan 2020 6:25 PM GMT