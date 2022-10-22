Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till Nov 10 in PMLA case

new delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail was extended by a Delhi court in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lawsuit concerning the

Rs 200 crore money laundering matter involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and others, on Saturday.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a response to Jacqueline's bail plea during the regular bail hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik noted.

The court also postponed the case until November 10 and increased the actor's temporary bail. The Court further ordered Enforcement Directorate to give copies of the charge-sheet and other pertinent documents to each party involved in the case. The Saturday court proceedings were physically attended by actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline had received a temporary bail order in the case on 26 September. On the most recent date, the Additional Sessions Judge gave notice to the ED regarding Jacqueline's request for regular bail and granted her interim release on a Rs 50,000 bail bond.