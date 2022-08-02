Jabalpur fire: Four doctors booked for culpable homicide
Bhopal/Jabalpur: The preliminary probe into the Jabalpur hospital fire tragedy has revealed several shortcomings regarding safety and it was found that the fire NOC of the facility had expired, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Tuesday.
He said police have registered a case of culpable homicide against four doctors-cum-owners of the hospital and its manager and arrested him, a day after the devastating blaze killed eight persons, including four patients.
The four doctors are on the run and police have fanned out teams to nab them, a senior police officer said.
Prima-facie, several shortcomings were found on the part of the hospital regarding fire safety.
