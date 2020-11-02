'ITBP takes measures to keep troops fit amid tough climatic conditions at Sino-India border'

Jaisalmer (Raj): The ITBP undertakes various measures to keep its officers and jawans fit to survive the tough conditions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China that is hostile from every aspect like freezing temperatures and low levels of oxygen, the chief of the force said here on



Monday.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Director General S SDeswal said the Sino-India front, where militaries of India and China are engaged in a standoff for the last few months in the Ladakh region, is "completely secure and the morale of the troops is high."

The ITBP chief was speaking to reporters after finishing a three-day long 200 km 'Fit India' walkathon in the Thar desert that runs along the India-Pakistan international border.

The walkathon began on October 31 and was flagged off by Union Sports minister KirenRijiju from the Nathuwala village in this

district.

"We need to keep our force fit that guards the 3,488-km front with China. It is the world's most difficult border and it is at an altitude of over 10,000 ft." "Even a blade of grass does not grow there and that border area is marred by low oxygen levels and minus 45 degrees temperature during winters," Deswal said.

It is a hostile border in every aspect, he said. "Hence, we have to ensure that our officers and jawans are healthy and fit to survive these tough conditions."