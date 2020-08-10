ITBP DG camps at Indo-China border posts in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Director general Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Surjeet Singh Deswal is on a whirlwind official tour of high altitude forward posts in the Garhwal region for taking stock of the ground situation along the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand.



According to the ITBP, Deswal is travelling in the border posts for the first time in the Garhwal region where the paramilitary has several formations deployed at over 350 km long international border in the hill state.

Confirming the development, ITBP spokesperson, Vivek Pandey, said, "On Friday, the DG had reached Uttarakhand and after that he has been travelling in the region. The main agenda is to meet the ITBP personnel deployed at the forward posts and get the feedback of the overall situation along the border."

The DG is on the longest official tour as he reached Uttarakhand on 7 August and is likely to return to Delhi on 13 August. In the Garhwal region, the ITBP has huge facilities in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Dehradun. In Uttarakhand, the Indo-China border stretches over 350 km in three districts Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pithoragarh district. And to guard the border over 10,000 personnel deployed in Uttarakhand.

"The DG has also camped in the Ghangaria area near Hemkund Sahib that is close to the famous valley of flowers in the region," said the ITBP spokesperson. The DG's visit assumes significance in the current context of massive as the Chinese troops deployment in the Ladakh region and refusing to pull back from the Daulat Beg Oldie sector.

Much before the Chinese aggression in Ladakh region, the PLA troops have been crossing the border and spotted in Barahoti region in Uttarakhand. "In Uttarakhand, Barahoti is one area where the Chinese army had been spotted in 2017. I think, after Ladhak, China PLA might move their troops towards Uttarakhand so it is very important to beef up deployment along the border by the ITBP to keep eyes on the border because," said retired Brig KG Behl.