New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, the NGT said it seems the state authorities consider themselves above law and continue to violate it to the detriment of public health which is a very unfortunate situation and needs remedial action.

Noting failure of the authorities in ensuring scientific disposal of solid garbage, causing damage to the air quality and public health, the National Green Tribunal directed the UP pollution control board (PCB) and the Bijnor district magistrate to ensure management of waste.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel made clear that if no satisfactory action is taken in terms of these directions, it would take coercive measures against the concerned officials.

It is seen that the issue of scientific management of waste and to prevent air and land pollution has not been gone into. Nothing is mentioned about the arrangement for disposal of carcasses. In fact, the photographs annexed to the report show that waste is laying dumped in an unscientific manner and without safeguards against the air pollution and foul smell, the bench said.

The NGT said that under Rule 15 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, plan had to be prepared for scientific disposal of the solid waste in the manner laid down therein in accordance with the state policy prepared under Rule 11 by the Secretary, Urban Development. Unfortunately, it appears that even after five years of the current Rules and after 40 years of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, (Air Act), there is a failure of the authorities in ensuring scientific disposal of solid waste, preventing damage to the air quality and to public health.