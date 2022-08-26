IT revolution empowered democracy in India: Birla

New Delhi: Underlining the role of technology in the functioning of legislatures, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that the IT revolution has played a significant role in empowering democracy in a vast country like India.



Birla, who is leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation to 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference being held in Halifax in Canada, further said, "Through information technology, citizens can not only monitor the work of public representatives in Parliament, but also public participation in parliamentary democracy can be made more easy and

accessible."

Addressing a workshop on 'A People's Parliament: Accessibility through Innovation', Birla said that in a vast country like India, the IT revolution has played a significant role in empowering democracy.

Observing that the hopes and aspirations of people in a parliamentary democracy are expressed through the Parliament, Birla opined that people see the Parliament as a medium of transformation in their socio-economic status.