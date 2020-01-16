Millennium Post
IT raid at actress Rashmika Mandanna's residence

Bengaluru: Income Tax sleuths conducted searches at the residence and properties of popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna at Virajpet in Kodagu district, official sources said on Thursday.

The actress was not at home and was away for shooting.

Her parents were said to be at the residence when the IT officials arrived, the sources said.

PTI

