'Issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits in Valley will be addressed'
srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits working in the valley, including their safety concerns, will be addressed.
"I would not like to go into the statistics of now and then. You are from here and you know it as well that the situation now is better than before. But unfortunately an odd incident (of violence) takes places once every few months. We are working out a strategy with police and other security forces to tackle this," Sinha said.
He was responding to a question about claims made by political leaders like National Conference's Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti that the security situation in the valley was deteriorating.
