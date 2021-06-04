Issue ration cards to most vulnerable, poor, states told

New Delhi: The Centre has issued an advisory to all states and UTs to identify and issue ration cards to the most vulnerable and economically weaker sections of society to ensure their coverage under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The Centre's directive comes amid various reports that the poorest of the poor are in dire need of foodgrains but they are unable to procure ration card.



Addressing a virtual press conference, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said states and Union territories have scope to add coverage of 1.97 crore under the NFSA. As many as 14 states have completed 100 per cent coverage quota.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the food ministry said it is important to ensure coverage of all eligible identified persons from the most vulnerable and economically weakest sections of population under the NFSA.

On Wednesday, the food ministry has issued an advisory to all states and UTs to launch a special drive to reach out, identify and issue NFSA ration cards to the most vulnerable and economically weakest sections of the population in urban and rural areas.

States should do this by utilising the available coverage under their respective NFSA limits, the ministry said in a statement. The ministry asked states and UTs to reach out to vulnerable and weakest sections of the society such as street dwellers, rag pickers, hawkers and rickshaw pullers.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said it has provided 28 lakh tonne foodgrains free of cost to about 55 crore beneficiaries in May through ration shops under a scheme to provide relief to the people during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, about 1.3 lakh tonne of wheat and rice have been provided to 2.6 crore beneficiaries so far in June under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The information was provided by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey at a media briefing.

Elaborating on the implementation of the PMGKAY scheme, he said more than 63.67 lakh tonne foodgrains (around 80 per cent of total PMGKAY allocation for May and June 2021) have been lifted by states and UTs from FCI (Food Corporation of India) depot so far.