ISRO readying for low cost satellite launch vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Space Research Organisation is readying low-cost satellite launch vehicles costing about Rs 30-35 crore each, which can put into orbit satellites weighing 500 kg.

The first such launch from the country is expected to take place in the next four months.

This capability will give ISRO a big commercial boost as it will be able to cater to micro, mini and medium segments of the market, Haridas T V, Deputy Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre said, taking part in the panel discussions at 'EDGE 2020, The Space Conclave', here on Friday.

"The biggest advantage is that ISRO now can manufacture these vehicles in a turnaround time of just three weeks," he said.

ISRO has earmarked $1,600 million for launch vehicles, of which $870 million will be for PSLV and the remaining for Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, he revealed.

ISRO has planned some 500 Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle launches in the next five years, a press release quoting Haridas said.

The Government Owned Contractor Operated (GOCO) model is picking up very well in the space and defence sectors.

"We want to leverage it to the maximum in the coming days," he added.

Earlier, in his keynote address at the session, titled 'Navigating Space Industry Through Innovation, Agility and Collaboration,' Dr Rabin Giles, Director Innovation, CNES Connect said there is tremendous scope for cooperation between France and India in the development of space technology.

"India and France can work to set up a model for the Moon programme," he said.

Elaborating on the cornerstones for a space deal, Dr Giles said partnerships are the solution.

Next come science, which is the DNA and thirdly, the connect needed to the downstream sector.

Dr Giles said the space industry is a sector where 'patience and dream' play a big part.

"Innovation needs trust and failure is an option" is the dictum that he follows when he works with start-ups, said he said adding the key factor

was trust.