Israeli native found dead in Sandakphu hotel

Darjeeling: An Israeli national was found dead in his hotel room in Sandakphu on Thursday morning. Prima facie, it is being suspected to be a case of natural death.



On September 27, 32-year-old Levi Nathan, an Israeli national, arrived at Sandakphu, accompanied by a guide and checked into the Sherpa Chalet Hotel in Sandakphu. He had hired the guide from Darjeeling. On Thursday morning when his guide went to wake him up, he did not respond. He was found dead in his hotel room.

"There is no sign of injury on his body. Prima facie it seems like a natural death. However the exact cause can be confirmed after we get the report of the post mortem," stated Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.