Israel Ambassador meets Khattar

Chandigarh: Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon today met Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar at his office here today to discuss possibilities to strengthen Research, Education, Health Services, Aeronautics, other than their current investment agreements with the State in the Agriculture sector.



During the meeting, Naor Gilon not only lauded Haryana for successfully running four excellence centers at various places across the State but also said that Israel will set up many such projects in the future in different states

of India and most of the projects will be in Haryana as the state's production capacity, efficiency and atmosphere are favourable.

"Out of the total 80 percent investment done by Israel in India, around 50 percent is invested in Haryana. Now Israel aims to explore more investment possibilities in Haryana in sectors other than Agriculture. Now we are moving towards setting up Village of Excellence in Haryana," said Naor Gilon.

Naor Gilon held extensive discussions with the Chief Minister identifying various development avenues between Haryana and Israel. He especially sought cooperation from the Haryana Government in exploring investment possibilities in telemedicine, since Israel is very strong in this sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that as almost 50 percent of the land is less productive hence possibilities to promote fisheries business can be explored. Micro-irrigation can be another area of investment, he said.