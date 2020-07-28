Is Himachal heading for lockdown?

Shimla: Is Himachal Pradesh heading for fresh lockdown? Apprehensions are growing about state government considering options to impose another lockdown due to sudden spike in the Coronavirus cases, gripping major towns including Shimla -state's capital.



The reasons for such speculations can also be attributed to the fact that the government is conducting an online poll to know views of the citizens about the imposition of lockdown to combat Covid-19 spread in the hills, also the villages.

Insiders say at least 86 per cent people have voted in favour of complete lockdown while 14 per cent people are against the decision. As many as 68 per cent people have voted in favour of weekend lockdown while 32 per cent people have voted against it.

The catch in the majority asking for complete lockdown was unfolded by the officials on Monday as they informed that most of those asking for complete lockdown are government servants, salaried class while others earning livelihoods from their own enterprises and small businesses are against it.

Biggest opposition to renewed lockdown is from apple growers, whose crop was ready and they fear lock down may ruin the entire Rs 4500 crore apple economy.

"My apples are going to rot in the orchard only. The crop is very low, even hit by fungal disease -scab. There is no migrant Nepali labour in the area. If you impose a lockdown, I am gone," said Kewal Tanta, an apple grower at Jubbal.

But, Coronavirus is causing more fears than concerns.

Apart from the state High Court and office of the Advocate General which have been shut after an Additional Advocate General tested positive.

Chief Minister's Deputy Secretary was also tested positive compelling locking down of several rooms in the Chief Minister's office, and nearly 70 primary and secondary contacts of the man, asked to go into quarantine.

Another BJP leader and former MLA tested positive has already spread the infection to dozens of people, whom he met after his samples were taken for COVID testing. Divisional office of the HRTC – which he had visited, was also closed down.

Worst is Govindgarh locality of Nahan town, where 192 are suspected as primary and secondary contacts of a woman, who had attended a wedding. Opposition Congress blamed it on BJP government and its leaders, who were spreading virus and not following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice.

"Ensuring the health and safety of people was also important and as such if the government decides to reimpose lockdown, fruit markets and apple transportation should be allowed. The state government should make proper arrangements for apple growers," suggested Vicky Verma, a young apple grower.

The industrialists are also worried lot as the production at Baddi-Brotiwala -Nalagarh, a new hotspot of Corona has been hit severely due to fresh spurt in cases, even 69 in a single industry.