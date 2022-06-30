Is Anti-Corruption Bureau a collection centre, asks K'taka HC

Bengaluru: Coming down harshly on the manner in which the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the State is functioning, the Karnataka High Court has wondered if it was some "collection centre."



The court on Wednesday minced no words calling the Additional Director General of Police of the Anti-Corruption Bureau a tainted officer whom it will summon if he is being protected.

The court ordered the ACB to produce details of all cases since 2016 in which it has filed a 'B Report' in those involving senior bureaucrats.

'B Report' means cancellation report, that is police has not found any evidence against a person to file a chargesheet and seek his/her trial.

"Tainted record officers are being made to head ACB. Get records on how many cases ACB has filed B report. I am not sitting here to shut my eyes. All IAS, this is the fate," Justice H P Sandesh said.

The hearing has been adjourned to July 3.

The court was hearing a petition by P S Mahesh, a deputy tahsildar in the office of the Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner's office.

Mahesh is an accused in a bribery case for demanding Rs five lakh from an Anekal resident to pass favourable orders in relation to 38 'guntas' of land, which is close to one acre.