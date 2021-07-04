'Irrational' vax policy proved fatal for youth in second wave

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated in its latest study that the second wave of Covid-19 proved more fatal for the younger population with lesser comorbidities in comparison to the first wave of the pandemic.



As per the ICMR's research paper published on the basis of clinical profile of hospitalised Covid-19 patients in the first and second wave of the pandemic, the vaccination programme of the country is one of the important reasons for the change in age pattern seen for hospitalised patients in the second wave.

"The vaccination was prioritised for high-risk groups such as frontline workers from January 16, 2021 and the vaccination for senior citizens was started from March 1. Due to this, the younger age-groups remained largely unvaccinated," the ICMR said in its research paper, which is co-authored by ICMR DG Balram Bhargava along with other senior scientists.

The study has been conducted after analysing the details of 6,903 patients in the second wave and 12,059 in-patients in the first wave. The average age of the patients was significantly lower in the second wave from 48.7 years in the second wave to 50.7 years in the first wave. The proportion of males was slightly lower in the second wave.

As per the study paper, the average age of the patients, used for the study, was approximately two years lower in the second wave as compared to the same in the first wave. The ICMR study found that there was an increase in the proportion of patients in age groups above 20 years as 304 out of 6,902 patients, which is 4.4 per cent were hit by the virus in the second wave in comparison to 456 out of 12,059 patients (3.8 per cent) in the first wave.

"As the outcome of death/discharge was analysed in 13,412 records, the mortality among hospitalised patients increased by 3.1 per cent in the second wave and rise in mortality was seen in all age groups except for above 20 years, where mortality was decreased," it said.

In the age group of 40-60 years, 41.3 per cent patients were hospitalised in the second wave and in comparison to 40.1 per cent in the first wave.

Also, 50 per cent of the patients were presented to the hospital for admission within three days of onset of symptoms during the second wave as compared to four days in the first wave.

"As per the national records, peak of the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India was attained on September 16, 2020 with gradual decline with the nadir reached on February 1, 2021, after which cases again started increasing with the next peak reached on May 8, 2021," it said.