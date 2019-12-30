Ireland PM arrives in Goa to celebrate New Year
Panaji: Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who has his roots in India, arrived on Monday in Goa where he would ring in the New Year, an official said.
Varadkar, who is currently on a private visit to India, would be staying at a plush resort in North Goa district, a senior police official said.
Security around the resort has been beefed up,he said.
"Prime Minister Varadkar's visit is entirely private. There are no official functions planned during his visit. He would be in Goa till January 1 alongwith his family," he said.
