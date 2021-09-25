Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota assumes addl charge as Punjab DGP

Chandigarh: A 1988-batch IPS officer, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Saturday assumed the additional Charge of Director General of Police (Head of Police Force) Punjab.



The development comes after DGP Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, proceeded on leave.

According to the orders issued by the state government, Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota would also continue to hold the charge of Special DGP, Armed Battalion, Punjab.

After assuming charge, newly-appointed DGP Punjab held a meeting with all the top brass of Punjab Police.