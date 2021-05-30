IPU standing together at the trying time

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 cases began to rise and the SOS calls starting pouring in day and night, the employees of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University came together and formed a 'welfare group' overnight in April, 2021. The teaching and the non-teaching staff voluntarily contributed funds to the welfare group as the first step to finance activities required to support the cause. These funds were utilized to obtain oxygen cylinders and concentrators, PPE kits for the volunteers, arranging teleconsultation with the doctors for the employees and families and making immediate payments required at the time of hospitalization in critical cases.

The group worked tirelessly through the days and nights answering SOS calls from 500+ employees and their families. In these unprecedented times when people were scared to step out of the safe boundaries of home to support relatives and friends, the University employees stepped forward in arranging and delivering oxygen cylinders to the doorsteps at times of need. The welfare group actively made calls to hospitals in search of oxygen and ICU beds for the critically ill patients.

With the combined efforts, the welfare group was able to arrange for each requirement by every single employee and their family.

The University arranged RTPCR testing camps with the help of the SDM, Dwarka that significantly helped Covid-19 tracing and isolation that proved crucial in containing the rising cases.