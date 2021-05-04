IPS officer Shukla moves HC against FIR

Mumbai: Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla moved the Bombay High Court on Monday, seeking no coercive action against her in connection with an FIR registered by Mumbai police in a case of illegal phone tapping and alleged leaking of sensitive documents related to police postings. Shukla's advocate Sameer Nangre sought an urgent hearing of the plea, saying the petitioner, a senior IPS officer of 1988 cadre, was apprehending arrest in the case. Nangre also sought a direction to the police to not take any coercive action against Shukla.

"The approach of the State is to arm-twist the petitioner by a bogus and frivolous case," the plea alleged.

Shukla is currently serving as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) South Zone and is posted in Hyderabad.

An FIR was registered under the Official Secrets Act at the BKC cyber police station in Mumbai against unidentified persons for allegedly tapping phones illegally and leaking certain confidential documents on the complaint filed by the Maharashtra Intelligence Department. The alleged tapping of phones had taken place when Shukla headed the state intelligence department.

BJP leader DevendraFadnavis had cited a letter purportedly written by Shukla to the then Director General of Police about alleged corruption in police transfers.