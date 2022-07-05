IPS Gaurav Yadav assumes additional charge of Punjab's DGP
Chandigarh: 1992-Punjab batch IPS officer, Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday assumed the additional charge of DGP (Head of Police Force) Punjab.
According to the orders issued by the state government, Yadav would also continue to hold the charge of the Special DGP Administration Punjab.
After assuming charge, the newly appointed DGP Punjab held a meeting with the top brass of the Punjab Police and assured them that he will continue to work for the further betterment of the state Police.
The DGP, while briefing officers, said that the topmost priority of the Punjab Government, as directed by CM Bhagwant Mann, is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order, and detection of crime.
He stressed on the need to revive basic policing which includes keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and be always ready to handle any kind of anticipated law and order situation, monitoring crime data, inspections of Police Stations, looking after the welfare of Police Personnel, etc.
DGP Gaurav Yadav also directed all the CPs/SSPs to increase Police Check Points in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the frisking of maximum vehicles at every Naka, which will help in curtailing criminal activities. He also advised that all the Nakas should be synchronized in a manner that they must get activated promptly on a single call.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT