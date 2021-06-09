IP varsity starts online admission process with 5 new programmes at E Delhi campus

New Delhi: IP University has started online admission process for more than 40,000 seats available in around 150 different programmes ranging from under graduate to research level here on Tuesday.

The University is going to offer five new programmes at the newly created East Delhi campus, Surajmal Vihar from this academic session 2021 – 22.

The new programmes are B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, B. Tech in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, B. Tech in Industrial Internet of Things and B. Tech in Automation & Robotics Under the newly created school - University School of Automation & Robotics (USAR), and another demanding programme of Bachelor of Design under another newly created school - University School of Design & Innovation (USDI).

The University is also going to introduce M. Arch. (Urban Planning) and M. Plan (Urban Regional Planning) Under the existing school of University School of Architecture and Planning (USAP) and M. Sc. in Packaging Technology under University School of Basis and Applied Sciences (USBAS) at Dwarka campus.

The University is also going to start PhD in Economics and Architecture from the current academic session, Informed Prof. Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of the University at the online releasing function of three Admission Brochures – General Brochure, Brochure for M Phil & PhD Admissions & Admission Brochure for Foreign Students.

Like last year, this year too, admissions in B. Tech, MBA, Law, Medical, MCA, B. Arch, etc will be given on the basis of National Level Tests. The Admission in BSc Nursing will be given on the basis NEET UG this year. The University is going to introduce Bachelor of Design at the East Delhi campus. The admission to the programme will be given on the basis of Nation Level Test – UCEED/NID.

Like last year, this year too, the University will conduct computer – based Common Entrance Tests(CETs) for admissions to 58 composite academic programmes maintaining all SOPs in month of August and September.