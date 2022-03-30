IP University V-C Mahesh Verma takes over as new Chairman of NABH

New Delhi: The Vice Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Padma Shri Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma has been appointed as the new Chairman of National Accreditation Board of Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH).

Dr Verma is also Professor Emeritus, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi. He is the President of International Association of Dental Research (India) & Vice Chairman of World Dental Fereration, Geneva, seperately for India.

NABH is a constituent board of Quality Control of India. It opetrates accreditation, certification and empanelment proogrammes for healthcare organisations in the country.

Reacting on the new assignment Dr Verma said, we will try to touch new heights in the healthcare field and work towards upgrading patient safety and putting quality in healthcare to the bottom of the pyramid, especially focusing on government hospitals & healthcare establishments. "We will strive hard to cater to much desired need of the consumers and to set new benchmarks for progress of health care organisations.