INX Media: HC extends stay on trial court proceedings

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday extended the stay on trial court proceedings in CBI's INX Media corruption case in which Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti are accused.



Justice Mukta Gupta, who was hearing CBI's challenge to a trial court order allowing inspection of documents kept in 'Malkhana' (room keeping case properties) by the accused and their counsel, granted time to counsel for the investigating agency to go through to a Supreme Court decision on the issue.

Issue has been settled by the Supreme Court. Directions have been given to States to frame laws on deficiencies in criminal trial , said the judge who posted the matter for hearing on August 27.

Interim order to continue , the high court ordered.

The high court had on May 18 stayed trial proceedings in the case involving Chidambaram and his son Karti.

It had also issued notice and sought responses of Chidambaram and others on the CBI's plea.