INX Media case: Court asks CBI to hand over certain papers from charge-sheet
New Delhi: A Delhi court directed the CBI on Tuesday to hand over to P Chidambaram and his son Karti certain documents filed along with the charge sheet in the INX Media corruption case.
Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the direction to the CBI during the hearing in the INX Media corruption case. The court was also hearing the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.
The Chidambarams were present in the court.
Chidambaram was taken into custody on August 21 when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in INX Media corruption case.
On October 16, the ED arrested him in the separate money-laundering case.
Six days later, on October 22, the apex court had granted him bail in the case lodged by the CBI.
On December 4, after 105 days of custody, Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the money laundering case lodged by the ED. Karti is also currently out on bail in both cases.
CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED had lodged the money laundering case.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Soon, there won't be any dearth of buses, says Kejriwal18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna & sewers, promises...18 Feb 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Provision of ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries: Imran...18 Feb 2020 6:33 PM GMT
We have to continue working to improve the infrastructure...18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT
60-yr-old, niece die after coming in contact with live18 Feb 2020 6:31 PM GMT