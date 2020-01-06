Investigation in 17 cases complete: CBI to Apex Court

New Delhi: The CBI has told the Supreme Court that investigations into 17 Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault cases have been completed and reports filed for taking action against the erring government servants including District Magistrates.

The probe agency, in a status report, filed in the top court said that no incriminating evidence proving commission of any criminal offence could be gathered in four preliminary enquiries and as such no FIR has been registered.

"Investigation/ Enquiry of all 17 shelter home cases has been completed. The final report in 13 regular cases has been forwarded in the competent court. Enquiry of all 4 preliminary enquiries has also been completed and no evidence proving commission of criminal offence could be gathered and hence no FIR was registered on this count," the CBI said in the status report.

"The CBI reports/ self contained note have been forwarded to the Bihar chief secretary for taking actions against erring government servants in all cases. Investigation of all the 17 shelter home cases including Muzaffarpur shelter home case has been completed and final report has been filed in the competent court. Self contained note in form of CBI report has been Sent to the chief secretary for corrective actions," it said.

The CBI also said that the Bihar government has been requested to take departmental action and action of cancellation of registration and blacklisting of concerned NGOs by providing them result of investigation in the form of CBI report.

"Trial of one case in case of Balika Grih Muzaffarpur has been concluded and judgement is scheduled to be pronounced on January 14," it said.

Several girls were sexually and physically assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

A petition was filed in the apex court seeking lodging of an FIR and court-monitored probe by an independent agency into the alleged physical and sexual abuse of inmates in shelter homes in Bihar as highlighted in the report.

The plea filed by journalist Nivedita Jha through advocate Fauzia Shakil has sought "registration of FIR and independent investigations or court monitored probe into the affairs of these 14 (other) shelter homes in Bihar mentioned in the TISS report".

The apex court had directed CBI to probe the allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.