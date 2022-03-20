Int'l Kabaddi player's murder case solved

Chandigarh: In less than a week after an International Kabaddi Player was killed, Punjab Police has solved the high-profile murder case with the arrest of four accused persons involved in conspiring the crime. A prominent Kabaddi player identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia was shot dead by five unidentified assailants during an ongoing Kabaddi match in village Mallian in Jalandhar at around 6 pm on March 14, 2022.

Those arrested have been identified as Fateh Singh alias Yuvraj, a resident of Sangrur; Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram Haryana; Amit Dagar of village Maheshpur Palvan in Haryana; Simranjeet Singh alias Jujhar Singh alias gangster of village Madhopur Pilibhit, UP. All the four accused persons, who are history-sheeters and facing over 20 criminal cases mostly of murder and attempt to murder, were brought on production warrants from different jails.

The Police have also nominated three main conspirators identified as Snover Dhillon, a native of Amritsar and currently residing in Brampton, Ontario, Canada and is a producer and director at Canadian Sath TV and Radio Show; Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh, a native of village Duneke, Moga and residing in Canada for last few years; Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana and residing in Malaysia at present, who conspired to get the

victim killed.