Int'l Gita Mahotsav begins in Canada

Chandigarh: As part of the three-day International Gita Mahotsav, a seminar and cultural programme on Gita was organised at the Living Art Centre, Mississauga, Canada. The Living Arts Centre- Hammerson Hall is a prestigious auditorium dedicated to the activities of arts and culture. On this occasion, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, along with Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, announced the installation of a replica of Krishna-Arjuna's chariot at the newly approved Gita Park in Brampton.



A video message of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and Guru Sharanand was played during the programme. In the message, the Chief Minister said that with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since 2016, we are celebrating Gita Mahotsav at the International level. He said that organising International Gita Mahotsav in Canada is a matter of pride for the people of Haryana. Khattar said that 5,159 years ago, Lord Krishna gave the message of 'Karmayoga' through Gita on the soil of Haryana. This message of wisdom was meant for the whole world although it was given from the land of Bharat. On this occasion, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj said that the significance of Bhagavad Gita has manifold in the present times. Every person should imbibe Gita in his life. He said that the message of Gita is relevant for all times and it has been inspiring human beings for thousands of years.

Haryana Cabinet Minister Kamal Gupta said that through this event, efforts are being made to spread the essence of Gita across the world. He said that every person should have an attitude of service in his respective professional sector.

While addressing, Jagadguru Ramanujacharya ji, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand ji, Ramdhari Singh Guru ji, Arya Samaj Guru Sampurnanand ji, Canadian Ministers and MPs put forward their views on the role of Gita. In the programme, an exhibition on Gita was organized by Kurukshetra Development Board. It showcased the 48 Kos Kurukshetra, the identity of Kurukshetra and the views held on the Gita by scholars from all over the world.