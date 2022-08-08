Internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed in Manipur
Imphal: The situation in Manipur remained tense on Sunday, after mobile internet services were suspended across the state and prohibitory orders imposed in some areas in the wake of an indefinite economic blockade on two national highways called by an influential student' body over more autonomy for the hill districts, officials said.
Vehicular movement and supplies from Assam have been hit due to the blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur highway (NH-2) and Imphal-Jiribam highway (NH-39) imposed by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM).
An order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash late on Saturday said mobile internet services were suspended for five days, as some anti-social elements were using social media to transmit hate speeches .
The decision was taken after a vehicle was set ablaze by miscreants at Phougakchao Ikhang in Bishnupur district on Saturday evening, it said.
The incident has led to communal tension, the order added.
Hours later, another vehicle was also torched at Torbung-Bangla in the district by masked men, officials said.
Meanwhile, the district magistrates of Bishnupur and Churachandpur have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for a period of two months, beginning Saturday evening.
No further untoward incidents have been reported, the officials said.
