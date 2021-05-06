International Honour for Justice Gita Mittal

New Delhi: In a first for an Indian jurist, Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, has been conferred with the prestigious Arline Pacht Global Vision Award for 2021 by the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ). She shares the honour with Justice Margarita Luna Ramos of Mexico.

The Award will be presented at IAWJ's Biennial Conference during the opening ceremony on May 7, 2021. Due to the pandemic, the conference is being hosted virtually by the New Zealand Association of Women Judges in Auckland.

Founded in 1991 with its headquarters in Washington, IAWJ is an ecosystem of more than 6000 global women judges from over 100 countries. (http://www.iawj.org/)

"The conferment of this award by the IAWJ is a recognition that my efforts were of some meaning," Justice Mittal said.

The first woman Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Mittal retired in December 2020 after a 28-month tenure during which she started many new initiatives and was known for her concern to make justice available to all, especially women.

She also launched a YouTube site for the J&K courts, beside a unique programme called 'Insaaf Ki Dastak' that enables citizens in remote villages and towns of the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh to file cases through post offices and other approved centres as well as setting up 'camp courts' in different locations.