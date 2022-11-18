Integrated command and control centre in every district: Haryana CS

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that as per the visionary plan and strenuous efforts of Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the key component of the Smart City Project will be established in every district which will support in fetching real-time information and enhance security and surveillance, traffic management, solid waste management and e-governance applications.



He said this while presiding over a review meeting of a committee constituted under the ICCC projects. The State government is already running pilot projects in three districts namely Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal which are yielding outstanding results.

This project will prove to be a milestone in curbing crime while ensuring transparency in every nook and corner of the state. The Chief Secretary mentioned during the meeting that the government will frame its own model of implementing this visionary plan; which will eliminate the dependency of the third party. He added that the project will be reviewed every 5 years for the upgradation of the smart systems and to meet the gaps.

The key project components include civil infrastructure, smart solutions, sensors/cameras & other devices and IT infrastructure. The extensive discussion also took place regarding the existing private camera integration with ICCC platforms and its network provisioning which will expand the horizon of monitoring through command centres. The Chief Secretary stated that the proposed draft along with a detailed presentation will be presented to the Chief Minister by next week.