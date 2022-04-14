Instill right public service delivery attitude in civil servants: Parl panel

New Delhi: Observing that apathy of civil servants in implementation of government schemes is one of the major impediments in delivery of services, a Parliamentary Committee has asked the Centre to instill the right public service delivery attitude in them by strengthening their behavioural competency.



In its report, the panel also recommended the government to bring a scheme for a time-bound delivery of goods and services for citizens, which should include appropriate measures for reward and punishment of government functionaries so that it remains effective.

"The Committee observes that apathy of civil servants in implementation of government schemes/programmes is one of the major impediments in the implementation of government schemes and delivery of services and therefore, recommends DARPG (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances) to make appropriate programmes and initiatives for instilling right public service delivery attitude in civil servants by strengthening their behavioural competency," it said. Noting that e-Office is one of the key e-Governance reforms brought by the Department in the recent past, the panel said it has helped not only in making the government's work more faster and more efficient, but has also made a marked difference in the decision making process. It has proven its worth during the recent lockdowns due to the Covid pandemic in the work from home scenario.

The Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, said the e-office should be implemented in all central government ministries, departments and organisations on a priority basis. "Proper training on e-Office should be imparted to officials. Every effort must be made to encourage officials to carry out their office work through e-office only," the panel said in its report on Demands for Grants 2022-23 pertaining to the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare. Further, at an appropriate time, it should be made binding for all government departments and organisations, in a phased manner, to carry out all their official work through e-office only, it said.