Insensitive: Priyanka on Yogi's 'no oxygen shortage' remarks

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital in the state, and asserted that "only an insensitive government" will give such a statement.

Asserting that there is no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath on Saturday had said that the state government would conduct an audit of the life-saving gas in collaboration with various institutes.

Tagging a media report on his remarks, Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "Just imagine yourself in the place of those patients who are told that they will not get admission due to lack of oxygen. 'Oxygen is low, take your patient'."

"Only an insensitive government will give such a statement," she said.

Tagging another media report on Adityanath's remarks, the Congress general secretary also said,"Mr. Chief Minister, there is an oxygen emergency in the entire state."

"If you want to file a case against me, seize my property, do so. But for God's sake recognise the seriousness of the situation and get down to saving people's lives immediately," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the UP Congress accused the Uttar Pradesh government's entire Cabinet of being absent amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, saying if one COVID hospital was built in every division of the state, then so many lives may not have been lost.

In a tweet in Hindi, UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said, "The entire Cabinet of Yogi Adityanath government is absent, while there is a 'traaheemaam' (cry for help) in Uttar Pradesh. The Team-11 of Yogi Adityanath's administration did not do anything in the last year. If one COVID hospital was built by now in every division of the state, then so many lives may not have been lost, and the current grim situation would not have been there."