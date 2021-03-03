Infra projects to boost tourism: Gadkari

New Delhi: Infrastructure projects in the pipeline will help boost tourism as well as create opportunities for MSMEs, according to Union Minister for MSME and Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The Union Minister has also urged car manufacturers to give priority to the indigenous production of flex engines, which can be used in vehicles using alternative fuels such as ethanol.



According to a statement released by FICCI, Gadkari said, "The infrastructural projects in the pipeline as part of the central government's plans have laid the foundation of 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and will also boost domestic tourism in the country. Innovation is key to the revival of the travel and hospitality sector."

At an another event on Tuesday, the Union Minister said that, with ethanol beginning to be easily available in the country, and more than 70 per cent of gasoline consumption being done by two-wheelers, there is a need to develop indigenous technology for flex fuel vehicles.

Discussions were also held regarding the request by SIAM to postpone implementation of BS6 CAFÉ Phase II regulations to April 1, 024, on the grounds that the industry is still recovering from the impact of COVID due to which there is a slow consumer demand.

While agreeing to examine the request, Gadkari made it clear to them that Indian automobile industry has to have world-class quality, and that if the industry is meeting stringent anti-pollution standards in countries to which they are exporting vehicles, the same standards must be adhered to in India as well.