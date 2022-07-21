'Info collected not made public or used in database like NRC'
New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Wednesday said individual information collected for the census is not made public or used for preparation of any other database including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and only aggregated data at various administrative levels is released.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha that the census scheduled in 2021 and related field activities got postponed until further orders due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, adding when held, it will be the first digital census with provision for self enumeration.
"The individual data collected in census under the Census Act, 1948 are not made public as per the provisions contained in the Act. Only the aggregated census data at various administrative levels are released," he said in a written reply to a question.
In the census, Rai said data is collected on demographic and various socio-economic parameters like education, SC, ST, religion, language, marriage, fertility, disability, occupation and migration of the individuals.
"The individual data are not used for the preparation of any other database including National Register of Citizens," he said.
The minister said mobile apps for collection of data and a census portal for management and monitoring of various census-related activities have been developed.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT