Infections at Dharwad med college rise to 281

Bengaluru: With the number of COVID-19 infections at Dharwad's Medical College reaching 281 and new clusters emerging in Bengaluru amid the threats of new variant 'Omicron', Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday hinted at putting in place certain precautionary measures to control the spread of virus.

The state government has already issued guidelines for those travelling from certain foreign countries, where the new variant is prevalent, aimed at checking its spread.

"We have observed the COVID spread at schools, colleges and hostels in Dharwad, Bengaluru and Bengaluru rural areas, and increase in cases in neighbouring Kerala. We have to immediately take precautionary measures to control it, so I have called a meeting of Health, disaster management officials, also COVID advisers and experts. We will also discuss about new strain." Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Not only medical precautions, the measures that need to be taken publicly will be important, they should be taken immediately."