Industries Dept submits DPR on Bulk Drug Park

shimla: In a record of sorts, the Industries Department in Himachal Pradesh prepared Detailed Project Report (DPR) of newly sanctioned bulk Drug Park, proposed at Una and submitted a draft document to the state government.



Director (Industries) Rakesh Prajapati along with Additional Director (Investments) Tilak Raj Sharma, besides top officials of the department handed over the copy of the DPR to Principal Secretary (Industries) R D Nazeem on Wednesday.

"Detailed Project Report in a record time of less than 15 days and submitted it today to the state government. The Capital Cost of the project is around Rs 1923 crore, of which the grant-in-aid from GoI is Rs 1,000 crore. The government will provide the balance funds amounting Rs 923 crore for the Park," Prajapati said here.

The bulk drug park project, seen as a big game changer in Himachal, is one of three proposed for India under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' call of Prime Minister to reduce India's dependence on China and other countries for manufacturing life saving drugs. The park is proposed for Una. Coming at the time of state assembly elections, the park, says CM Jai Ram Thakur, will not only bring investments worth Rs 50,000 crore but also generate 30,000 jobs.