Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours in Pune

Pune: The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honours in the presence of representatives of India Inc, politicians and workers of Bajaj group who bid a final adieu to the veteran industrialist.

The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajaj's sons Rajiv and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city.

Bajaj, the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, breathed his last in a private hospital here on Saturday due to illness. He was 83.

Earlier in the day, Bajaj's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Akurdi near Pune for the last 'darshan'.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray and others paid homage to the industrial tycoon.

Bajaj's mortal remains were then taken in an ambulance to the crematorium, located around 20 km from Akurdi. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule and other political leaders attended the last rites at the crematorium.