'Industrial Estate to come up at Sunam'

chandigarh: An Industrial Estate will be set up at Sunam Udham Singh Wala to boost industrial activity in the state, said Aman Arora, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister, while addressing an interactive session with industrialists and businessmen, on Saturday, at SUS College, Sunam.



Stressing on the importance of interactive sessions at ground level, Arora said that they help the government to understand the practical issues being faced by the industry, while also helping to draft pro-industry policies. The purpose of the session with industrialists was to understand the requirements for the proposed new industrial estate at Sunam Udham Singhwala.

Responding to complaints from industrialists about delays in obtaining CLU and NOCs, the minister said that the state government is planning to simplify the process of CLU certificate and the new system will be implemented soon.

Industrialists and businessmen demanded that the last date of OTS to clear outstanding dues of VAT should be extended to at least December 31. MP Singh, General Secretary SDIC, said that the cap of development tax being implemented on the employees should be increased from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh.