Indrani likely to walk out of prison today

Mumbai: Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, will walk out of prison on Friday as the CBI court here allowed her release on furnishing a cash bond of Rs 2 lakh, her lawyer said. More than six years after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena (24) in April 2012, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Mukerjea (50), and directed the trial court here to finalize bail conditions. Special judge for CBI cases V C Barde on Thursday asked Mukerjea to furnish a surety (guarantor) for Rs 2 lakh within two weeks. She can be released in the meantime as soon as she submits a provisional cash bond for the same amount, the judge said in the order.