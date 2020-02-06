Indo-US ties to shift from from buyer-seller: Rajnath

Lucknow: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the relationship between India and the US will move from buyer and seller to a collaboration approach, while stressing that his government was there "to resolve any hindrance faced by industries".

He exhorted the investors to take full advantage of the opportunities present in India's defence sector and assured them of all possible assistance and resolution to the problems they were facing.

"I want to assure you that since the formation of this government, the speed at which opportunities in the field of defence in India has increased. I hope that you will take full advantage of the opportunities," the Minister said during the US-India Business Council talks over US Defence Industry contribution towards 'Make in India'.

He said that many reforms have been made in recent past and it will not stop here. He asserted twice: "If you face any problem, feel free to come to us for resolution."

The Minister said that the US was one of the largest defence exporters for India and the world and at the same time.

"Ours will be the biggest collaboration of this century," he pointed.

"With several key agreements signed in the 2+2 Dialogue during my recent trip to the US, the Indo-US relationship will move towards collaboration approach from traditional 'buyer-seller'.

"I am confident that this relationship will be more dynamic and vibrant in future," he said, adding that India's business, market and linkages have increased in the world in an unprecedented manner under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the discussion, Nisha Biswal, president of USIBC, said: "India's leadership and Prime Minister vision has strengthened the relationship between US and India. Modi's doctrine of growing convergence has taken us to next level of strategic relationship."