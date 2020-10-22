Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti commissioned in Navy

Visakhapatnam: Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Thursday commissioned the Anti-Submarine Warfare stealth corvette INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard here.

INS Kavaratti is the last of the four indigenously- built ASW stealth corvettes under Project 28 (Kamorta class) and has been designed by the Directorate of Naval Design, the Indian Navys in-house wing.

It has been commissioned into the Navy as a combat- ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard. INS Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

"The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding. The ships weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nations growing capability in this niche area," according to the Navy.